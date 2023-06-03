Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.35. 80,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 409,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

