Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $145,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

TYL opened at $397.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,856. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

