American International Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.8 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $94.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.