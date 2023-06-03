CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,527,007.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,726 shares of company stock valued at $49,716,194 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

