Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,055 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,154,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 8.5 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HPP opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 in the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

