BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $303.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

