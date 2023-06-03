Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $443,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

