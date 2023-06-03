ING Groep NV Invests $238,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,017 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.