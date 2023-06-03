Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 168,093 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 488,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,784 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

