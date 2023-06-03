ING Groep NV Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.