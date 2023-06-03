GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.