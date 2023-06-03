GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 9,495 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of International Money Express worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Price Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

