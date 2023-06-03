31,506 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $14,369,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 334.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number Stock Up 9.6 %

SNBR stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $440.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number



Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

