GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,376 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WIRE stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

