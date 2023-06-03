Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Ooma worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.