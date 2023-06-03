GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,865 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $12,142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

