GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $823,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $79,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of WSC opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

