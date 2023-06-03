GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $788,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

ALGN stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

