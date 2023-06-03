GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

