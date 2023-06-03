GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Astronics by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 127,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Astronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.