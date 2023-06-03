9,803 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $79.47 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

