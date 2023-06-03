GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 40.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $37.95 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $525.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile



Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

