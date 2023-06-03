GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $523.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $530.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.