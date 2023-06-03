Barclays Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $45.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

