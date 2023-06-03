Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

