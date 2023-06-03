Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

