Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,225 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 161,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

