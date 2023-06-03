Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,669 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.