Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

ASML stock opened at $724.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $663.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.67. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

