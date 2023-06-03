PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 738.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,540,000 after buying an additional 119,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 236,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $37.17 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

