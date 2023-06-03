Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

FDIS stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

