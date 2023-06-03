Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $256.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.71.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

