HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 29,084 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.17% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

