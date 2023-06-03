12,576 Shares in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $741,332.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $741,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $888,980.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NINE opened at $3.37 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

