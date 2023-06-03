HRT Financial LP Has $740,000 Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arconic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

Arconic stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

