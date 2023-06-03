HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of ON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

