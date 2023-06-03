O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

