10,059 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

