O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

EGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

NYSE EGY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

