O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 710.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.