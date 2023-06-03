HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 116,008 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NatWest Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,512 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.08.

NatWest Group Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.