O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,101 Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,632.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 1,698,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 790,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 757,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Vector Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

