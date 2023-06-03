O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 15,704 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 926,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.