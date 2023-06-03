HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 74,782 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.22% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 117.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 819,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 443,272 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,791,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 507,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 455,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200,355 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Down 1.7 %

AURC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million and a P/E ratio of 49.15. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

