O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

