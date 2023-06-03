CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Zscaler by 326.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

