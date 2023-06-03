O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMT. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $418,313.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,847 shares of company stock worth $863,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

