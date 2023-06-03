CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

GNRC opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.