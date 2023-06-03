NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.75. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

