519,143 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 519,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rithm Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

RITM opened at $8.60 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

